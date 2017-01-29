Keeping the tradition: Historical Society plans cookie table fundraiser

Over the past four years, the event has raised over $40,000

By Published:
Cookie Table and Cocktails event in Youngstown to benefit the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society is once again utilizing a Youngstown-area tradition to raise funds — the cookie table.

The Historical Society owns the Tyler History Center, where it will hold its fifth annual Cookie Table and Cocktails event on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All proceeds help benefit the Historical Society.

“Cookie tables are a very unique wedding tradition here in the Mahoning Valley … so we capitalized on that in creating a fundraising event … it’s what we call a wedding event without all the commitment,” said Bill Lawson, executive director of the Historical Society.

The event will offer light refreshments before unveiling a large cookie table, which Lawson said in the past has consisted of more than 7,000 cookies.

But, the event is also a competition.

“We have a baking contest, so people both amateur and professional are invited to sign up and submit their recipes for judging,” Lawson said.

Lawson also explained how wonderful the response to the event has been over the years.

“We’ve literally outgrown the building in terms of having as many people who want to come. Last year we had well over 300 people for the event. We’re going to have to tighten that up a little bit so tickets are limited in terms of getting into this event, but it’s a great fundraiser,” he said.

Over the past four years, the event has raised over $40,000.

The cost this year is $50 per ticket.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s