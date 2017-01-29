Kravitz Deli honors special day; Chili cook-off raises money

In 1939, Rose Kravitz opened a traditional Jewish deli right here in Youngstown -- she would have been 101 years-old Sunday

By Published:
Kravitz deli in Liberty, Ohio is holding an Oktoberfest celebration.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday marked the day Rose Kravitz would have turned 101 years old.

In 1939, Rose opened a traditional Jewish deli right here in Youngstown.

Since then, they’ve made a few more stores and added some non-traditional items.

Jack Kravitz, who now owns the stores, said that Kravitz Deli is still going strong in the community, and they couldn’t have done it without Rose.

“She was the ambassador of Jewish food here in the Valley,” he said.

Jack believes his mother would want to be celebrated by bringing people together in the deli.

So, they will be offering specials all week, including brunch services at some locations where more traditional Jewish Foods will be served.

American Legion Chili Cook-Off

The American Legion in Columbiana held its 8th annual Chili Cook-Off on Sunday.

At least one-thousand dollars was donated to two charities: The Blue Star Mothers — which helps parents of service members — and the Comfort Warrior Project — which helps injured service members by supplying items that the V.A. does not cover, like clothes and blankets.

“If they’re in a situation and they need to help, they need to come to us,” said Dennis Hillberry of American Legion Post 290. “We can’t go to them.”

 

