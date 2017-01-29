Pennsylvania officials condemn Trump travel ban

Gov. Tom Wolf said "I don't think he thought this through, the president"

By Published:
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania is joining 16 other states in condemning President Trump’s travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations.

Wolf appeared in Philadelphia on Sunday with members of an Allentown family who said their relatives from Syria were denied entrance on Saturday at Philadelphia International Airport although they had immigration visas.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he and 16 other attorneys general consider the action “unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful” and vowed to “use all of the tools of our offices to fight” it.

Gov. Tom Wolf said “I don’t think he thought this through, the president.”

Sarmad Assali said her brothers-in-law and their families are back in Damascus, and she’s “heartbroken because they had to be sent back to the war zone.”

