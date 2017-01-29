Police: New Castle man stabbed his mother to death

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police say a New Castle man stabbed his mother to death Sunday morning.

According to a police report, Dean Craven, 27, went to his 67-year-old mother Lauri Craven’s home. He then stabbed her a number of times during an altercation, killing her.

Lauri Craven was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner.

Police say Dean Craven remained at the scene until state troopers and Neshannock Twp. PD arrived and arrested him.

He is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and prohibited offensive weapons. He is being held in Lawrence County Jail without bond.

