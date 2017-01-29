Rt. 165 near Salem closed after semi crash

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – State Route 165 in Goshen Twp., Mahoning County is closed after a crash.

A semi crashed just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and is expected to be OK. It was the only vehicle involved.

Highway Patrol say the driver was hauling glass.

Little to no glass was broken, but the road will be closed for a while so crews can turn the truck over and reload the cargo.

