Rt. 165 near Salem reopnes after semi crash

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – State Route 165 in Goshen Twp., Mahoning County reopened Monday morning following a tractor-trailer crash Sunday night. is closed after a crash.

The semi crashed just before 9 p.m. on Route 165, between Duck Creek Road and Diagonal Road.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and is expected to be OK. It was the only vehicle involved.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver was hauling glass.

Little to no glass was broken, bu the road was closed so crews could trun the truck over and remove it.

The accident is under investigation.