Rt. 165 near Salem reopnes after semi crash

The road will be closed for a while so crews can turn the truck over and reload the cargo

By Published: Updated:
Ambulance generic

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – State Route 165 in Goshen Twp., Mahoning County reopened Monday morning following a tractor-trailer crash Sunday night. is closed after a crash.

The semi crashed just before 9 p.m. on Route 165, between Duck Creek Road and Diagonal Road.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and is expected to be OK. It was the only vehicle involved.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver was hauling glass.

Little to no glass was broken, bu the road was closed so crews could trun the truck over and remove it.

The accident is under investigation.

 

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Rt. 165 near Salem reopnes after semi crash

  1. Ich sehe es fast genau so wie mein Vorredner. Meist sucht man doch nicht auf Seiten die man schon kennt sondern eher auf unbekannten seiten und da steuert einen doch die Suchmaschine eh gleich zum Posting

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s