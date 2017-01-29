Storm Team 27: Scattered snow continues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Scattered snow showers will continue today with an additional accumulation possible. Expect an accumulation of a dusting up to an inch with up to two inches possible in isolated areas. Scattered snow will continue into Monday morning additional accumulation possible to start the week. We are watching another system that will bring more snow on Tuesday.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Up to 1”, Isolated 2 inches. (70%)

High: 30

Tonight: Scattered snow showers. Additional 1”-2″ possible. (40%)

Low: 17

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. (80%)

High: 34 Low: 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 31 Low: 25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 26 Low: 19

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 21 Low: 13

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 24 Low: 10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 26 Low: 12

