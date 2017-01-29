Storm Team 27: Scattered snow overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
We have been tracking snow throughout Sunday mainly in Trumbull and Mercer but tonight most of the area is going to see some light accumulation again. Anywhere from just a dusting to an inch. Isolated areas in the heavier bands could see up to two inches. The light snow showers will continue for some of the day Monday but the lake effect will shut off by the afternoon. A system will move in Monday night which will bring in the most snow. This will last through the day on Tuesday. Overall snow totals will range from anywhere from around an inch to 3 inches in the northern counties.

Forecast

Tonight: Snow showers likely. Dusting to 1’’, Isolated areas up to 2’’. (80%)
Low: 21

Monday: Scattered snow showers. Dusting to 1’’ (60%)
High: 28

Monday night: Scattered snow showers. Dusting to 1’’, Isolated areas up to 2’’ (80%)
Low: 21

Tuesday: Snow showers likely.  Dusting to 1’’, Isolated areas up to 2’’ (80%)
High: 35

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 32     Low: 25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 25     Low: 18

Friday: Partly cloudy.
High: 21     Low: 13

Saturday: Partly cloudy.
High: 26     Low: 10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 29     Low: 11

