Thomas Eugene Reed Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Thomas Eugene Reed, 86, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017, at Select Specialty Hospital.

He was born October 17, 1930, in Fleming County, Kentucky, the son of the late Leslie and Mary (Tackett) Reed.

Thomas married the former Audrey Littleton on November 8, 1951. They shared 57 years of marriage until her passing November 19, 2008.

He retried from Thomas Steel Strip in 1994 after 46 years of service.

Thomas was a veteran of the United States Navy having served from November 16, 1950 until September 15, 1954.

Thomas was a board member with the Trumbull County youth baseball program. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, lawn work, camping, boating and traveling. Thomas was a loving father and grandfather and brother.

Memories of Thomas will be carried on by his daughter, Deborah (Dennis) Patchin of Champion, Ohio; son, Steve (Maria) Reed of Champion, Ohio; brother, Chester Owen (Arlene) Reed of Bristolville, Ohio; sister, Jewell Scott of Bentonville, Ohio; grandchildren, Heather Hathaway, Steven (Renee) Reed, Michael (Rebecca) Reed and Denise Patchin and great-grandchildren, Mikki Hathaway, Kelli Hathaway, Grayson Reed, Lachlan Reed, Lively Reed and Lucy Reed.

Besides his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Elaine (Littleton) Reed and sister, Lee Ellis.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Champion Christian Church, where Pastor Ken Hopkins will officiate.

The family will receive friends may call from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, OH.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Champion Christian Church Endowment Fund, 151 Center Street West, Warren, Ohio 44481, in his memory.

