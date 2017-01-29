Uber CEO challenged for Trump connection after immigrant ban

WASHINGTON (AP) – Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is facing criticism online for his relationship with President Donald Trump after the administration imposed a temporary ban on travel to the United States from seven majority Muslim countries.

Kalanick said in a Sunday Facebook post that the ban could hurt “thousands” of Uber drivers and he will raise his concerns directly with the president during a Friday business advisory group meeting in Washington.

But the co-founder of the ride-sharing service is being criticized for agreeing to sit on the advisory panel. Twitter users are encouraging riders to #DeleteUber.

Kalanick said in his Facebook post that he’s emailing Uber drivers, telling them he would “urge the government to reinstate the right of U.S. residents to travel – whatever their country of origin – immediately.”

