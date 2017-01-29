Youngstown church hosts annual Mass for Life service

During this time, the catholic church remembers the anniversary of Roe v. Wade

By Published:
St. Columba's Catherdal held a special service Sunday, hosting its annual Mass for Life.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Columba’s Catherdal held a special service Sunday, hosting its annual Mass for Life.

During this time, the catholic church remembers the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown says 55 million children have died from abortions since the Supreme Courts decision.

The Mass of Life isn’t just a prayer for abortion though.

“Praying for those in the final days of their life that they’re treated with dignity and respect,” said David Schmidt, Catholic Diocese of Youngstown. “Rather than resorting to physician assistant suicide or the like. To celebrate those who deal with handicaps that still find life meaningful.”

Expectant mothers, fathers and families received blessings for their unborn babies during mass as well.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s