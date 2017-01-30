Accepting Nominations for H.O.P.E. Award Recipient

The WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign has teamed up with The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley in support of it’s H.O.P.E. Award for lifetime achievement.

The award recognizes someone in the community who is Honorable.  Outstanding.  Philanthropic.  Excellent.

The Hope Foundation is looking for your help to locate an individuals who meets those requirements.  Any nominees are people who go above and beyond for others across the Valley without expecting recognition.

Click below to enter someone for the HOPE Award:
HOPE Award Nomination Form 2017

The winner will be chosen by a selection committee and join the prestigious ranks of past recipients.  They’ll be honored at the 7th annual Wine for Hope event on Friday, April 28, 2017 at The Lake Club in Poland.  The awards presentation that evening will highlight the efforts of this year’s winning individual and showcase how he or she has improved the quality of life of children and families in our community.

More information available at HopeMV.org
All entries must be received by February 17, 2017.

