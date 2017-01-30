Barbara C. Ehrhart Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Barbara Ehrhart, 68, who resided in Salem and a longtime resident of the area, passed away 1:58 a.m., Monday, January 30, 2017, at Circle of Care, with family be her side.

She was born February 17, 1948 in Lorain, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry and Betty Stone McLaughlin.

Barbara was of the Methodist faith, enjoyed reading, birds, sugar gliders and dogs and animals of all kinds.

Barbara is survived by one son, Harold Adams; two daughters, Rebecca Hartley and Nicole Fatherly; five brothers, Floyd, Daniel, James, John and David McLaughlin; five sisters, Betty Weatherly, Sally Martin, Sharon Stuart, Karen Freed and Nancy Schroeder; nine grandchildren, Alicia, Dallas, Daniele, Robyn, Celeste, Severen, Anna, Cheyenne and Alex.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Harry Eugene and Thomas McLaughlin and sister, Kathryn Shafer.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine with Pastor Doug Shoaff officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service Thursday,February 2 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

