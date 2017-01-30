Bazetta Twp. residents band together to save park

Bazetta residents met to discuss fundraising opportunities for the park, which is getting more difficult for the township to operate

By Published: Updated:
Bazetta Township residents are fundraising to save the park.

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Bazetta Township residents and trustees are looking for a way to keep their park open this spring. Right now, there isn’t enough money to keep it operating.

Two ball fields and a playground lay snow-covered and quiet at the Bazetta Township Park in Trumbull County.

Budget cuts and five failed levies have made it difficult to pay for its upkeep. The township used to fund the park from their general fund, but now it needs that money for other things.

“We’ve lost about 40 to 45 percent of our income from state budget cuts that go into the general fund,” Trustee Ted Webb said.

The park’s budget went from $27,000 down to $17,000 a year.

Those who live in the area take their kids to the playground, also know as the Imagination Station, all the time in the summer.

“During the summertime, we go down there with the kids because it’s literally right down the road from us. Nice place to go to. Family time,” Luigi Goyzueta said.

Webb said their playground is a popular place.

“Imagination Station is probably known statewide. People come home to the community that might live out of the area and the kids go to Imagination Station.”

Christopher Schiavone, of Cortland, said the park is “extremely important.”

“That way you have somewhere to go and play with their friends and they can be outside versus just sitting around on the couch.”

Residents don’t want to pay higher taxes, but they don’t want to lose the park either. So they met Monday night to discuss fundraising opportunities — two of them were approved.

The first fundraiser is March 1 at Quaker Steak and Lube. The next will be at Candlelight Knolls on April 29. About half of the money raised will go back to the park.

Another community meeting is scheduled for February 7 to find other ways to come up with the money. As long as the park board raises enough money, Bazetta Township Park should remain open.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s