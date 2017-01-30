Bazetta Twp. residents band together to save park

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Bazetta Township residents and trustees are looking for a way to keep their park open this spring. Right now, there isn’t enough money to keep it operating.

Two ball fields and a playground lay snow-covered and quiet at the Bazetta Township Park in Trumbull County.

Budget cuts and five failed levies have made it difficult to pay for its upkeep. The township used to fund the park from their general fund, but now it needs that money for other things.

“We’ve lost about 40 to 45 percent of our income from state budget cuts that go into the general fund,” Trustee Ted Webb said.

The park’s budget went from $27,000 down to $17,000 a year.

Those who live in the area take their kids to the playground, also know as the Imagination Station, all the time in the summer.

“During the summertime, we go down there with the kids because it’s literally right down the road from us. Nice place to go to. Family time,” Luigi Goyzueta said.

Webb said their playground is a popular place.

“Imagination Station is probably known statewide. People come home to the community that might live out of the area and the kids go to Imagination Station.”

Christopher Schiavone, of Cortland, said the park is “extremely important.”

“That way you have somewhere to go and play with their friends and they can be outside versus just sitting around on the couch.”

Residents don’t want to pay higher taxes, but they don’t want to lose the park either. So they met Monday night to discuss fundraising opportunities — two of them were approved.

The first fundraiser is March 1 at Quaker Steak and Lube. The next will be at Candlelight Knolls on April 29. About half of the money raised will go back to the park.

Another community meeting is scheduled for February 7 to find other ways to come up with the money. As long as the park board raises enough money, Bazetta Township Park should remain open.

