Campbell’s Koullias commits to Youngstown State

CAMPBELL, OH (WKBN) – The Red Devils senior tailback Yianni Koullias will join the Penguins as a preferred walk-on this Fall.

Koullias rushed for 1,628 yards this past season and scored 20 touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs for scores for the (4-6) Devils, and was named a member of our Big 22 Class of 2016.

He says his college decision came down to YSU and Villanova, but he chose the Penguins because he grew up a fan. “It’s home. I go to their games sometimes. It’s five minutes from my house and I always watch them. I have family that played for them.” Koullias said.

Koullias told WKBN that the facilities were a big factor in his decision as well adding, “The weight room was maybe 15 times bigger than what I’m used to. Our schools weight room is not that big, and then going to look at theirs, it was crazy.”

Youngstown State has landed several local recruits this year including, Jacob Coates from Warren JFK, Farrell tailback Braxton Chapman, Cardinal Mooney seniors Jaylen Hewlett and Darrell Jackson, as well as Canfield quarterback Jake Cummings, Boardman senior Donovan Turney, and Champion wideout Noah Bayus.

