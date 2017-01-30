Champion’s Noah Bayus picks the Penguins

Bayus set four school records during his high sschool career

Champion's Noah Bayus picks the Penguins
Champion's Noah Bayus picks the Penguins

CHAMPION, OH (WKBN) – The Golden Flashes senior wideout will join Youngstown State as a preferred walk-on this Fall.

Bayus set four school records during his high sschool career. His 44 receptions and 662 yards receiving are both single season records, along with his career mark of 80 catches for 1,320 yards.

Youngstown State has landed several local recruits this year including, Jacob Coates from Warren JFK, Farrell tailback Braxton Chapman, Cardinal Mooney seniors Jaylen Hewlett and Darrell Jackson, as well as Canfield quarterback Jake Cummings, Boardman senior Donovan Turney, and Campbell tailback Yianni Koullias.

