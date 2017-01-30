Cortland man pleads guilty to felony animal abuse

Collin Macauley was the first person in Trumbull County to plead guilty to felony animal abuse under Goddard's Law

Collin Macaulay was arrested in November, accused of beating a six-month-old puppy. Police said the Pit Bull mix suffered blunt face trauma, two fractured teeth, swelling on her muzzle and possible sinus and optical socket fractures.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland man was the first person in Trumbull County to plead guilty to felony animal abuse under “Goddard’s Law” on Monday.

Goddard’s Law was signed by Ohio Gov. John Kasich on June 13, 2016. It allows for fifth-degree felony charges when someone causes serious physical harm to a companion animal, including depriving them of food or shelter.

Police said Macauley also threatened his neighbors who reported the abuse.

Macauley was in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to intimidation and prohibition concerning companion animals. He will be sentenced after a pre-sentence investigation

