Delta US flights grounded due to “automation issues”

WASHINGTON (AP) – Delta has grounded its domestic flights because of “automation issues.”

That’s according to an advisory Sunday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Atlanta-based airline is responding to customer complaints on Twitter by saying it is experiencing technical issues and is “working hard to get them fixed quickly to minimize the impact to our customers.”

“I want to apologize to all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. “This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family who prides itself on reliability and customer service.”

The FAA says international flights are exempt from the grounding.

More cancellations were expected because of the outage, the airline said in a statement, especially at Delta hub airports like Atlanta, Memphis and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Delta said in the statement that it would not fly unaccompanied minors through noon ET on Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)