Donald “Pete” Boggs Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Donald “Pete” Boggs, 81, of N. Pleasant Dr., East Palestine went home to be with his Heavenly Father at 2:30 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 8, 1935 in Radcliff, Ohio, a son of the late Ira and Kathleen Graham Boggs.

Pete worked most of his life in strip mines for Ralph A. Veon in Darlington, Pennsylvania and recently for Wampum Hardware doing blasting and drilling. He also worked as a janitor for the East Palestine Presbyterian Church.

He enjoyed gardening, putting puzzles together, fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Pete was a member of the Lake Mount Church of Christ and a past member of the Sportsman Club.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol M. Rankin Boggs, whom he married September 14, 1956; a daughter, Sherree (Kevin) Steves of Abington, Maryland; two sons, Donald, Jr.(Sandy) of East Palestine and Timothy Boggs of East Palestine; nine grandchildren; Richard, Janeen, Scott, Cory, Timothy, Kyle, Ryan, Richard and Andrew and 22 great-grandchildren, Austin, Courtney, Derek, Kayla, Cody, Josh, Marissa, Seth, Zoey, Bryston, Adalaya, Lyla, Emily, Jason, Ryleigh, Jayden, Alexa, Halei, Tylor, Katelynn, Erin and Cash.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Alene Noel and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Thomas.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Lake Mount Church of Christ in New Waterford with Roy Seaux officiating.

Interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

