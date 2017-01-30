Esther Chaney Lewis Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Esther Chaney Lewis, 90, formerly of Lisbon, passed away at Essex III of Salem Monday afternoon, January 30.

Born February 26, 1926 in Freedom, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Jeremiah and Alma (Waller) Hicks.

She was a homemaker and a 1946 graduate of Ravenna Township High School.

She served as the church organist for Simmons Chapel AME Zion Church for more than 50 years and as a Deaconess and missionary worker as well.

She enjoyed sewing and is remembered for all the delicious food she made.

Survivors include four children, Marian F. Lewis of Lynn, Massachusetts, Michael Lewis and Marvin (Cora) Lewis both of Lisbon and Michelle Lewis of Greensboro, North Carolina; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Roster E. Lewis in 1994 as well as her son, Mark A. Lewis, Sr. and brothers, Jeremiah and Thomas Hicks and three sisters, Rosalee O’Neal, Charolette Worthy and Mary Walker.

Services will be held at Noon on Saturday, February 4 at the Weber Funeral Home with Rev. William Rankin officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery.

