Investigators discover stolen-goods operation in Mahoning County

ELLSWORTH, Ohio (WKBN) – Working together, local law enforcement agencies discovered what they say is a large-scale operation to sell stolen goods.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants last week, uncovering stolen commercial equipment.

“We thought it was going to be fairly big, but what it turned out was one of the biggest fencing operations any of us has seen,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Most of the items were found at Destiny Farms, located at 11724 Diehl Road. Investigators said items were stolen and dropped off at the farm to be sold for cash.

“You’re not looking at your garden-variety tools that you’re taking out of a shed. You’re looking at huge enclosed trailers, horse trailers, zero-turn mowers for landscaping companies. You’re talking higher-end,” said Major Jeff Allen.

“Basically, oodles of power equipment, compressors, weed wackers, blowers, pressure washers, different drills. You name it, they had it,” Sheriff Greene said.

At the second location at 1938 Coitsville-Hubbard Rd., more than two pounds of weed and $10,000 were found.

Investigators believe the thefts have been ongoing for years. The discovery has helped solved some other thefts already, including cases in Liberty and Weathersfield.

“Any time you make an arrest like this that has such a big magnitude that involves other people’s property, and you’re able to wrap up a lot of break-ins and burglaries, it’s always a great thing,” Sheriff Greene said.

Police said two men are suspected of being involved in the operation, but they haven’t been charged yet.

The Sheriff’s Office believes that there are more locations involved, and investigators are working to find them. Police are also working to attach a dollar amount to the stolen goods.

Mahoning County fencing operation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery