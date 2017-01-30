Job fair scheduled for positions at local steel pipe mill

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 31 at the Holiday Inn in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Staff Right is holding a job fair for factory pipe inspectors and mill labor positions on Tuesday.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 31. It will be at the Holiday Inn at 7410 South Ave., in Boardman.

Positions are full time and start at $11 per hour, with paid training and overtime. Staff Right says those hired can earn $1 per hour pay increases during the first year and will have a comprehensive benefit plan.

Work is based at a local steel pipe mill.

The jobs require applicants with strong math and mechanical skills, the ability to lift 80 pounds, a solid work history and a valid driver’s license. All applicants must pass a background check and drug screening before hire.

Tuesday, on-site interviews with be conducted with Staff Right managers. Applicants should bring two forms of identification.

For more information, call 330-726-6754 or visit www.staffrightservices.com.

