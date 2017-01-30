John “Jack” F. Kincaid Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – John “Jack” F. Kincaid, 81, of Girard, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

John was born May 22, 1935 at West Liberty Street, Girard, the son of Harry and Margaret (Baumgartner) Kincaid.

John was a 1954 graduate of Girard High School.

He served his country in the Army at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

He had worked as a mechanic for 45 years at Ford dealerships, retiring in 1999 from Klaben Ford in Warren.

John was a member of the First Christian Church of Girard and was a member of the Saturday Night Mixed Bowling League at Kay Lanes. He enjoyed watching NASCAR on television and had been to Daytona and Michigan International Speedways many times with family and friends to see the races.

John is survived by his children, Ruth (Robert) Schilling of Mineral Ridge, Donna Kincaid of Girard and Robert Kincaid of Girard and grandchildren, Karen and Kimberly Schilling.

Besides his parents John was preceded in death by his wife, Alice (Damiano) Kincaid, whom he married May 19,1956 and died September 12, 2015; his brother, Donald Kincaid and his sister, Ethel White.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 10:30 a.m., at Blackstone Funeral Home, where the family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, February 3 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Jack will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery next to his wife.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any condolences the family.



