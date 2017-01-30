Kent State to offer travel and legal guidance for international students

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – In the wake of travel and visa restrictions implemented by President Donald Trump over the weekend, Kent State University is working to provide travel guidance for its international students.

The university is strongly urging international students to reconsider foreign travel for now.

President Beverly Warren said she is “troubled” by the situation and issued a statement saying the university will work with students regardless of their visa or residency status.

“The faculty and staff of Kent State University affirm our longstanding commitment to be a welcoming, inclusive environment where all feel at home. That commitment does not change as political or social movements change. Our values define who we are and what we stand for in a community that aspires to advance the creativity and belief in the invaluable benefits of an increasingly global society.”

Warren said the Office of Global Education, Office of the Provost, Division of Student Affairs and many others throughout the university have been working to understand the implications of the executive order and reach out to those who are directly affected.

The Office of Global Education is planning a “support session” to take place later this week that will bring together immigration law and other experts to provide additional information and answer questions about the President’s executive order.

The White House is calling President Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions “a massive success story,” but there have been protests at airports across the country since Trump imposed temporary travel bans on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Syria, Iran and Yemen.

Trump issued a statement late Sunday saying the restrictions are not a “Muslim ban.”

“This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order,” Trump stated.

Trump reiterated the U.S. would resume issuing visas to all countries “once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days.”

WKBN 27 First News will provide information about the support meetings at Kent State University once those details are released.