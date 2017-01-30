Lawyers work to get Syrian Christians back to Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Lawyers are working to get two Syrian families back to the United States after their visas were canceled at Philadelphia International Airport amid President Donald Trump’s travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations.

Attorney Jonathan Grode (grohd) says the legal team is seeking a swift resolution.

The two families are Syrian Christians with relatives in Allentown who are U.S. citizens. They were denied entrance Saturday and returned to Syria. The families had obtained their visas after a 13-year effort.

Grode says lawyers are trying to reach embassy and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. He says the families are “still very keen on coming here and being here as quickly as they can.”

Trump’s order temporarily suspended immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries.

