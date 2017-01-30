Lawyers work to get Syrian Christians back to Pennsylvania

Two Syrian families can't return to the United States after their visas were canceled at Philadelphia International Airport

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, Travelers pass through a corridor at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. As the Justice Department launches an investigation into possible collusion in the airline industry, experts say the government faces the burden of proving that the carriers were deliberately signaling business decisions to each other. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, Travelers pass through a corridor at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. As the Justice Department launches an investigation into possible collusion in the airline industry, experts say the government faces the burden of proving that the carriers were deliberately signaling business decisions to each other. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Lawyers are working to get two Syrian families back to the United States after their visas were canceled at Philadelphia International Airport amid President Donald Trump’s travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations.

Attorney Jonathan Grode (grohd) says the legal team is seeking a swift resolution.

The two families are Syrian Christians with relatives in Allentown who are U.S. citizens. They were denied entrance Saturday and returned to Syria. The families had obtained their visas after a 13-year effort.

Grode says lawyers are trying to reach embassy and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. He says the families are “still very keen on coming here and being here as quickly as they can.”

Trump’s order temporarily suspended immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s