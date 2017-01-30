Leetonia avoids let down with win over United

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Riding the confidence they gained by beating league rival Lisbon last week, the Leetonia Bears convincingly beat the United Eagles on their home court Monday 56-30. With the victory, the Bears avoided falling prey to the dreaded trap game as they face the league’s top team in Columbiana on Thursday.

“We don’t want to look ahead,” Bears coach John Hritz said. “I told the kids, ‘whatever you do, don’t look ahead because I tell you what, United is a good ball team. Do not overlook these people because they can come in here and knock you off your pins’.”

“I think the kids grew from that (win over Lisbon). If they can beat a team they haven’t beaten in years, and as the year is going along, the kids are just growing and growing,” Hritz said of the Bears confidence. “I think we’re turning into a pretty decent ball team.”

“I think that Lisbon game, getting that confidence with the win over them, the passing game really helped us a lot,” Bears junior guard Sydney Mesmer remarked. “Our inside game is really good. I really like getting it to the big people. It’s fun to just get them the ball and let them score. It’s such a good feeling.”

Those big people include the Bears senior forward Kristy Eckman who tallied a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds in the contest. Kayla Jackson also reached double digits with 10 points in the game.

But the Eagles did not go quietly as they stayed close to the Bears in the first half. They trailed by just 4-points at the end of the first quarter at 12-8. But the Bears started to pull away in the second as they went on a 7-1 run courtesy of a Kayla Jackson jumper at the 4:50 mark of the quarter giving them a 19-9 lead. The Bears would hold a 20-13 advantage at intermission.

It did not go unnoticed by Bears coach John Hritz that despite a big height disadvantage the Eagles were out hustling his steam in the first half. The Eagles captured a number of loose balls and outrebounded the Bears in the first half 15-7.

“I addressed that issue at halftime,” Hritz said firmly. “I said, ‘those kids are outplaying you. They want it more than you do’. We kind of woke up in the second half.”

“Our kids play hard, I’ll give them that,” Eagles coach Terry Kellison remarked. “We’re trying to get better every game.”

The Bears came out in the second half and forced the Eagles into several half-court turnovers. The Bears went on an 11-5 run in part, powered by back-to-back steals and baskets by Mesmer and Sabrina Schneider. The Bears would lead 37-23 at the end of the third period.

“I’m proud of them. I’m proud how they reacted in the second half,” Hritz said. “They made the adjustments.”

“They have good pressure, and that’s been pretty much the case all year (for us). We have spots where we kind of lose our heads a little bit. It’s up to me as the head coach to rid us of those moments. So I guess that’s on me,” Kellison said.

The Bears would continue to pull away in the fourth frame as they started the period with a 10-2 run, leading 47-25 when Elizabeth Mills knocked down a layup with 4:50 remaining in the game. They would stretch it out to 26-points at the 3:06 mark when Eckman converted a rebound into a put back score.

“We needed to keep the pace going and not slow up because we have Columbiana on Thursday. We just wanted to get the upper hand, win, and move on to Thursday,” Messmer said.

“This is a good basketball team we lost to. Credit to them. They do a lot of good things, and they are well coached. Obviously, John knows what he is doing. But we still have a lot of things we need to correct to get where we want to be,” Kellison concluded.

The Eagles had even scoring across their team as no player reached double digits. Hannah Mix led them with 8 points while Haleigh Anderson added 6 and Camera Pierson chipped in with 5. Loren Swords would haul down 7 rebounds to pace the Eagles in the game.

As mentioned, the Bears who improve to 14-5 on the season will travel to Columbiana on Thursday in a key ITCL White Tier battle. The Eagles, who drop to 6-13 on the year, will play at Crestview on Thursday.