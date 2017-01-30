Mary Weller Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Mary Weller, 54, who died Monday afternoon, January 30, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born April 3, 1962 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert E. and Kathryn D. Rhodes Weller and was a lifelong Hubbard resident.

Miss Weller, a 1980 graduate of Hubbard High School, was a phlebotomist at Bio Medical Lab for over 20 years.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Mary enjoyed looking for antiques at Volant Mills and loved her family and friends, especially her dog, Junior.

She leaves two brothers, Patrick (Karen) Weller of Hubbard and William (Becky) Weller of Wellsburg, West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael Weller.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, February 2, 2017, one hour prior to the mass from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to view this obituary and to send condolences to the family.



