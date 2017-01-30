McDonald Boys move up in latest AP poll

LaBrae, McDonald, and Bristol have cracked the top-ten

McDonald moves to 13-1 in win over Sebring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points: :

DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (23) 17-0 239
2, Newark (1) 17-0 208
3, Massillon Jackson 14-1 164
4, Wooster 15-0 143
5, N. Can. Hoover 13-2 84
6, Pickerington Cent. 15-2 73
7, Tol. St. John’s 13-2 71
8, Lorain 12-2 68
9, Tol. St. Francis 13-2 60
10, Upper Arlington 14-2 55
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hilliard Bradley 35. Springfield 33. Sidney 16. Cols. Northland 15. Lakewood St. Edward 15. Mason 13.

DIVISION II
1, Upper Sandusky (17) 16-0 216
2, Cols. South (5) 17-0 196
3, Day. Dunbar 14-2 162
4, Franklin (1) 14-1 119
5, Trotwood-Madison 13-2 98
6, McArthur Vinton County 14-1 91
7, Ottawa-Glandorf 14-2 73
8, Kettering Alter 14-2 65
9, Wapakoneta 16-1 48
10, Cin. Wyoming 14-1 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lancaster Fairfield Union 25. Cin. Taft 21. Wauseon 19. Vermilion 17. Cle. Benedictine 16. Akr. SVSM 14.

DIVISION III
1, Cin. Summit Country Day (15) 15-0 209
2, Labrae (5) 15-0 182
3, Oak Hill (1) 18-0 181
4, Versailles (1) 16-1 159
5, Haviland Wayne Trace 14-1 122
6, Proctorville Fairland (1) 15-1 106
7, Brookville 15-1 82
8, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 13-3 51
9, Cle. VASJ 9-5 47
10, Berlin Hiland 14-2 44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Martins Ferry 30. Cols. Grandview Hts. 23. South Range (1) 16. Tipp City Bethel 16. Pemberville Eastwood 14.

DIVISION IV
1, Defiance Ayersville (17) 14-0 207
2, McDonald (1) 15-1 171
3, Mansfield St. Peter’s (1) 15-2 155
4, Grove City Christian 15-2 134
5, S. Charleston SE (1) 14-1 114
6, Bristol (1) 15-1 111
7, Ft. Loramie 9-5 75
8, Cornerstone Christian (3) 12-4 61
9, Waterford 10-3 59
(tie)Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 12-2 59
Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 34. W. Unity Hilltop 27. 13, Sidney Fairlawn 22. Warren JFK 17. Portsmouth Clay 16.

