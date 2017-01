YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-The Cardinal Mooney girls got their 2nd win of the season over Valley Christian Monday night, topping the Eagles 53-45.

The Cards trailed at the half but were able to make the comeback thanks to Taylor Martin and Carolyn Kay who each scored 11 points.

Daisjha Parks led the way for the Eagles with 15 points.

Valley falls to 7-8 with the loss while Mooney improves to 8-7.

The Cardinals are in action next on Saturday on the road at Columbiana.