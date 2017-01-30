New parking changes at YSU with closure of Wick Ave. at University Plaza

Beginning Monday, the intersection of Wick Avenue at University Plaza and Spring Street will be closed

Wick Avenue sketch
Rendering of what the completed Wick Ave. project will look like.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New parking restrictions have been released in connection to the road construction at Youngstown State University.

Beginning Monday, the intersection of Wick Avenue at University Plaza and Spring Street will be closed.

The F-1 parking lot will be closed for at least two weeks.

Students can still use the R-3 and R-4 lots through Holy Trinity driveway off of Wick Avenue.

Once this part of the project is complete, the F-1 lot will reopen but alternate routes will be posted through fall as the project continues.

 

 

