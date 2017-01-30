Ohio police: Missing girl was in backseat as car was stolen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police in central Ohio are looking for a 4-year-old girl who they say was sleeping in the backseat of a car when it was stolen in Columbus.

Police issued an Amber Alert for the girl Monday morning after a woman reported that the 2004 gray Chevy Impala was stolen on a street near the Ohio State University campus.

WCMH-TV reports the woman put the girl into the running vehicle, then went inside a home to get another child, and the car was gone when she returned.

Police say the car, with license plate number GWF9395, has a green front bumper and a rear dent on the passenger side.

Officers say the missing girl is black, about 3 feet tall, wearing a purple floral-patterned coat and jeans.

