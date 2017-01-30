Ohio’s average gas price is lowest in US as week begins

AAA says increases in U.S. oil production contributed to gas price decreases in recent weeks

By Published: Updated:
Gas prices

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio is beginning this week with the lowest average gas prices in the country.

The state average for a gallon of regular gas was $2.02 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. Ohio edged out neighboring Indiana by a penny to claim the lowest average.

Locally, the lowest gas prices we found was in Columbiana County:

  • Columbiana County – $1.89
  • Mahoning County  – $2.08
  • Trumbull County  – $1.93

Prices in Ohio have dropped from an average of $2.35 a month ago and $2.13 last week. But they haven’t fallen enough to match the state average at this time last year, which was around $1.66.

The national average was $2.27 on Monday, down a few pennies from a month earlier but higher than the average of $1.80 a year ago.

AAA says increases in U.S. oil production contributed to gas price decreases in recent weeks.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s