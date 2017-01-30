Parole officers stumble upon meth lab in Sharon home

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Parole officers discovered a meth lab inside a Sharon home Monday, less than 24 hours after the men found there were arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Klemen, 32, Wayne Evett, 33, and Joshua Euard, 33, were arrested Sunday night. Their charges were a violation of their parole.

After the three men were released from jail Monday morning, parole officers came to the house on Liberty Street, which Euard owns, to pick them up.

The officers found the meth lab after smelling a foul odor.

They called Sharon Police, who immediately called Pennsylvania State Police and the Attorney General’s Drug Task Force. PSP was on the scene Monday night, decontaminating the home.

“We were talking amongst ourselves and in my tenure with the Sharon Police Department, I am struggling to remember a meth lab in our city,” Chief Gerry Smith said.

Smith has been with the department for 28 years.

He said the biggest problem in the area is prescription pills. Smith hopes meth stays out of Sharon.

Two others were also arrested. The attorney general will be filing charges.

