Police: Intoxicated McDonald man arrested twice in one night

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested twice in one evening after police said he was driving drunk through McDonald.

An officer stopped 49-year-old John Price around 6:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of an intoxicated driver. According to a report, Price didn’t stop at a stop sign on Salt Springs and Owsley roads.

When stopped, police said Price was upset and blamed his wife for calling police.

Price failed a sobriety test and was unable to stand one on leg. Police said he had marijuana and several empty beer cans in the car.

Price was arrested and taken to the Weathersfield Police Department, where officers tried to give him a breathalyzer test. Price responded that he “had a breath test for officers” and kept referring to his genitals, the report said.

Price was released to his wife at home, because the Trumbull County Jail was full. He was advised to stay home for the evening, but an officer spotted him walking on a sidewalk on Ohio Avenue near Sixth Street around 9 p.m.

Police said Price pointed his middle finger at the officer who was driving by and yelled expletives. During his arrest they say he threatened to fight officers and hit his head off the police cruiser.

Price is charged with OVI, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.