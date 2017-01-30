Police sorting out details of suspected murder-suicide in Rogers

Related Coverage Officials investigating early morning shooting in Columbiana Co.

ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – State and local police are working to piece together the events that led up to a shooting in Columbiana over the weekend in which a woman was killed.

Monday, investigators released the names of those involved in the incident to WKBN.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Tammy Ramage was shot multiple times in her home on Dyke Road by 44-year-old James Rhodes. Investigators said Rhodes then shot and killed himself outside of a home on Union Ridge Road, which was a block away.

The Sheriff’s Office said Rhodes also shot Daniel Moffett, but his injuries aren’t expected to be life-threatening.

Investigators said Rhodes came over to Ramage’s house, looking for his ex-girlfriend who was Ramage’s daughter. When Ramage asked him to leave, he shot her and Moffett and got a ride to the other home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe Rhodes was using drugs in the home before the shooting.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to assist in the investigation.

