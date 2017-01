JOHNSTON TWP. (WKBN) – Crews are working to remove a tractor-trailer from the median on Route 11 in Trumbull County.

The semi flipped over about 8: 25 a.m., north of Route 305 in Johnston Township.

The truck is in the median. Traffic is moving slow in the area.

As of 9 a.m., no lane restrictions were announced.

This is a developoing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN 27 First News at Noon for updates.