Storm Team 27: Another round of snow overnight

Paul Wetzl, WKBN weather By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Another fast moving storm system will bring a fresh round of snow to the region through Tuesday morning.  Look for snow to become steady through morning with 2 to 3 inches possible by 7:00AM.  Look for more snow showers through the day with another 1 to 3 inches possible.  The heavier snow will fall in the snowbelt into the late afternoon and evening.  Temperatures will climb into the middle 30’s resulting in a small chance for a few rain showers to mix in with the snow through mid morning.    Colder temperatures and a small risk for snow showers will stick around through Wednesday.

Forecast

Tonight: Snow Likely. 2” to 3” Through Morning. (100%)
Low: 18 (Rising Temps)

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers. May Mix with Rain Early. Another 1’’-3’’ possible. (100%)
High: 35

Tuesday night: Scattered snow showers. Around 1” or less. (70%)
Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 24 Low: 18

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy.
High: 24 Low: 13

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 25 Low: 12

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (Watching Storm) (60%)
High: 30 Low: 14

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (40%)
High: 29 Low: 22

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 29 Low: 18

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s