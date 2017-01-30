Storm Team 27: Another round of snow overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Another fast moving storm system will bring a fresh round of snow to the region through Tuesday morning. Look for snow to become steady through morning with 2 to 3 inches possible by 7:00AM. Look for more snow showers through the day with another 1 to 3 inches possible. The heavier snow will fall in the snowbelt into the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb into the middle 30’s resulting in a small chance for a few rain showers to mix in with the snow through mid morning. Colder temperatures and a small risk for snow showers will stick around through Wednesday.

Forecast

Tonight: Snow Likely. 2” to 3” Through Morning. (100%)

Low: 18 (Rising Temps)

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers. May Mix with Rain Early. Another 1’’-3’’ possible. (100%)

High: 35

Tuesday night: Scattered snow showers. Around 1” or less. (70%)

Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 24 Low: 18

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy.

High: 24 Low: 13

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 25 Low: 12

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (Watching Storm) (60%)

High: 30 Low: 14

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 22

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 29 Low: 18

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

