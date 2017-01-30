Storm Team 27: Morning snow

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Scattered snow showers will continue to start the workweek. An additional 1″-3″ inches in accumulation is possible today with isolated higher amounts possible with heavier snow bands. The lake effect snow will start to taper into the afternoon. The break from the snow will be short-lived. Another system will move in after midnight into Tuesday morning. Additional accumulation is expected by the Tuesday morning commute and driving conditions could be slippery.

Forecast

Today: Scattered snow showers. 1″-3″. Highest amounts in snowbelt.  (60%)
High: 28

Tonight: Snow becoming likely. 1″-3″ (80%)
Low: 21

Tuesday: Breezy with snow showers likely.  1″-2’’ (80%)
High: 35

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 32     Low: 25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 25     Low: 18

Friday: Partly cloudy.
High: 21     Low: 13

Saturday: Partly cloudy.
High: 26     Low: 10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 29     Low: 11

Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 28     Low: 20

