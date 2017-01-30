Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy and cold

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Mostly cloudy and cold with scattered snow showers tapering off this afternoon. The break from the snow will be short-lived. Another system will move in after 11pm into Tuesday morning. Additional accumulation is expected by the Tuesday morning commute and driving conditions could be slippery.
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers taper off this afternoon. (40%)
High: 28
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with Snow around 11pm through the overnight. 1″-3″ (90%)
Low: 21
Tuesday: Breezy with snow showers likely. 1″-3’’ (90%)
High: 35
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 32 Low: 25
Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 25 Low: 18
Friday: Partly cloudy.
High: 21 Low: 13
Saturday: Partly cloudy.
High: 26 Low: 10
Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 29 Low: 11
Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 28 Low: 20
