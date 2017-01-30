Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy and cold

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Mostly cloudy and cold with scattered snow showers tapering off this afternoon. The break from the snow will be short-lived. Another system will move in after 11pm into Tuesday morning. Additional accumulation is expected by the Tuesday morning commute and driving conditions could be slippery.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers taper off this afternoon. (40%)

High: 28

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with Snow around 11pm through the overnight. 1″-3″ (90%)

Low: 21

Tuesday: Breezy with snow showers likely. 1″-3’’ (90%)

High: 35

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 32 Low: 25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 25 Low: 18

Friday: Partly cloudy.

High: 21 Low: 13

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

High: 26 Low: 10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 29 Low: 11

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 28 Low: 20

