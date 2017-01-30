Temporary immigration ban: A question of safety versus ethics

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local reactions are mixed on Donald Trump’s new executive order on immigration. Democrats say it targets Muslims and is unethical, but Republicans argue it will keep America safe.

The order signed Friday temporarily suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — for 90 days.

The temporary suspension is in place during a review of government procedures.

Trump also ordered a four-month suspension of America’s refugee program.

He tweeted earlier Monday morning, saying he is simply sticking with his campaign promise of making America safer.

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Monday, Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel sent an email out to students and faculty, saying seven international students are affected. They are from the countries named in the executive order and could be stuck overseas if they travel back home.

Abdullah Khalil, originally from Saudi Arabia, is currently a student at YSU. He calls the Valley home.

“I think the community over here is very nice. People are very friendly and I feel it’s like my second home.”

He was concerned when he first heard about the executive order.

“Myself, I was really worried but after President Tressel’s email, I felt really comfortable and I felt that we have a community that is standing with us, not standing against us,” Khalil said.

Leaders at YSU said it is important to let all students, regardless of national origin, know they are valued.

“Our international mission at Youngstown State is so vital, not only to the success of the institution but also to the success of the student education here,” said Nate Meyer, assistant provost of the international programs.

Kent State University also urged international students to reconsider foreign travel for now.

Trump issued a statement about his reasoning for the ban on Sunday:

America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say. My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror. To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion – this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days. I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering.”

The Mahoning County Republican Party agrees, saying the ban is about American security.

“Seven countries that have failed governments, or barely-functioning governments, or governments whose interests are adverse to the United States,” Treasurer Mark Mangie said.

Christopher Anderson, president of the Mahoning County Young Democrats, said the ban is unfair and not fully vetted. He said the ban is about religion, although Trump told reporters Saturday that the order is “not a Muslim ban.”

“If it walks like a duck and it talks like a duck, it probably is a duck. When you look at it in its context and you see it’s seven Muslim-majority countries, and then they prioritize what they’ve called minority religions like Christianity, it’s concerning,” Anderson said.

He said the ban is unethical.

“I hope that in those 120 days, they’ll realize that what we’ve really done is kind of effectively turned our backs on the most vulnerable people in the world right now.”

Magie said refugees should not come into the U.S. Instead, the U.S. should help create safe zones within those countries.

“Give a place for these folks to go to. Get a better handle on what the situation is, rather than just open up the gates and let them flood in.”

Anderson said anyone who may need help or resources because of the ban should contact the Mahoning County Young Democrats for assistance.