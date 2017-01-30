Toby Ann (O’Donnell) Kupka Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Toby A. Kupka, 76, passed away early Monday morning, January 30 at Salem Regional Medical center following a lengthy illness.

Born November 14, 1940 in Salem, she was a daughter of the late Curtis L. and Dorothy J. (kniseley) O’Donnell.

She had worked as a substitute teacher and at the Lepper Library as the children’s librarian on the book mobile for many years.

Toby was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Lisbon, volunteering in the office.

She loved animals and was an avid reader who served as the Newspaper in Education Coordinator for the East Liverpool Review and the Salem News. She also enjoyed collecting Coca Cola memorabilia.

Survivors include her husband, Edward J. Kupka whom she married October 27, 1962; her son, Joshua E. (Olha) Kupka of Lisbon; a sister, Terry Keck of Streetsboro and three grandchildren, Christopher Delligatti, Anastasia and Daniel Kupka.

There were two daughters preceding her in death, Sarah Delligatti and Christina Kupka.

There will be a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2 at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Tina Gallaher officiating followed by a gathering in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be e made to Rose’s Rescues, PO Box 33, Rootstown, Ohio 44272.

Arrangements were handled by the Weber Funeral Home.



Order Flowers Here