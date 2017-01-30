Trump’s SCOTUS pick: How we got here

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – President Donald Trump will soon announce his pick to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the unexpected death of Antonin Scalia nearly one year ago.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took a big election year gamble — betting Republicans would not only hold on to the Senate but also the White House.

So when President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the court last March, it went ignored and with the swearing-in of the 115th Congress, effectively died.

Now, McConnell will shepherd Trump’s nominee through confirmation.

“There’s a big difference between not approving a Supreme Court nominee in the middle of a highly-contested presidential election, and the beginning of a four-year term,” McConnell said.

Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says they won’t dwell too much on the Garland snub but will eye any nominee very carefully.

“Clearly, what they did with Garland was wrong, but we’re not playing tit for tat here. We want a mainstream nominee because that’s the right thing for America,” he said.

Despite Democratic objections, this first Supreme Court pick may be Trump’s easiest battle, with a guaranteed GOP majority. That’s something that could tip in the 2018 midterms.

So very early in his presidency, Trump has the opportunity to leave a conservative mark on this court for decades to come.

Those said to be on his short list could have long tenures ahead.

Neil Gorsuch, nominated to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Colorado by George W. Bush, is 49 years old.

William Pryor, another Bush appointment to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, is 54.

Thomas Hardiman of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals is 51. He serves on the same court as Trump’s sister Maryanne.

Trump is said to have looked at about 20 names in conservative legal circles.

Given the aging bench, many believe Trump will get another pick, during his administration.