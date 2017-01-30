Warren’s Best Western Park Hotel receives award for service

The hotel is one of only 31 hotels to receive the M.K. Guertin Award for exceptional service

By Published:
Downtown Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Downtown Warren’s Best Western Park Hotel has been recognized as being one of the brand’s best.

The hotel received the M.K. Guertin Award and is one of only 31 hotels out of more than 2,100 properties to receive the award. The award recognizes high levels of quality, guest satisfaction and dedication to the brand.

The hotel also received TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence for six consecutive years, according to a news release from Best Western.

A $2 million renovation of the Best Western Park Hotel, located on Courthouse Square, was completed in 2014. Another recent addition to the hotel is the Beanshop coffee shop, in front of the Speakeasy Lounge.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin said he was pleased that the local hotel received such an honor and encouraged those traveling through the area to reserve a room.

