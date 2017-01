AUSTINTOWN, OH (WKBN)-The West Branch girls overcame a halftime deficit to grab their 16th win of the season Monday night 52-45 over Austintown-Fitch.

The Falcons led by two at the break but were outscored 33-25 in the 2nd half.

Camryn Constance led the way for the Falcons with 17 points while Natalie Lynn added 12.

The win improves West Branch to 16-2 overall while the loss drops Fitch to 12-5.

The Falcons return to action Wednesday against Warren Harding.