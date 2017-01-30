Youngstown State says 7 students are affected by Trump’s order

Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University said it has seven students that are affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Friday, Trump signed an order temporarily suspending immigration for citizens of seven majority Muslim countries for 90 days. They are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Trump also ordered a four-month suspension of America’s refugee program while he works on reviewing policies.

YSU President Jim Tressel sent an email to YSU students and faculty, saying that the university’s International Programs Office is prepared to provide assistance to those affected. Those students who plan to travel internationally were urged to call the office first at 330-941-2336.

There are 315 international students enrolled at YSU, and seven are from countries named in Trump’s order, Tressel said.

The email read:

We also want to assure all students that federal law requires that YSU student educational records are considered confidential and will not be released without written and signed consent. In addition, university policy explicitly states that we will not discriminate on the basis of national origin. We will continue to maintain these policies in all of our activities.

YSU remains committed to a campus environment that values all individuals and groups and to non-discrimination and equality of opportunity in education and employment. As an institution of higher education, we welcome diversity of thought and encourage an understanding of the complexities of both American and world cultures that helps to eliminate barriers to individual success and acceptance.

YSU has worked hard over the last few years to increase its awareness of cultural diversity. Our Culture of Community vision states “We desire that Youngstown State University reflect the diverse population of the Mahoning Valley and the nation with respect to students, faculty, support staff and administration that transcend educational, economic and social barriers. We also envision a multicultural university and community that understand what is necessary to achieve this goal and appreciates why such a goal is critical as we become more inclusive of all people.”

We embrace our international students within these diverse populations and will continue to support the vision expressed by the Culture of Community in support all faculty, staff and students, both at YSU and in the greater Youngstown community.

Monday, Kent State University urged international students to reconsider foreign travel for now. President Beverly Warren said she is “troubled” by the situation and issued a statement saying the university will work with students regardless of their visa or residency status.

