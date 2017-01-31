Alleged drug dealer charged with pregnant woman’s fatal overdose

Anton Perry is charged with aggravated trafficking and involuntary manslaughter for the overdose death of Jamie Deutsch

Published:
Anton Perry, 22, is facing nine felonies including aggravated trafficking and involuntary manslaughter. He was picked up by U.S. Marshals in Akron on Monday after a secret indictment.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An alleged drug dealer is in jail, charged with selling drugs to a young woman who overdosed, killing her and her unborn child.

The charges came after a three-month investigation surrounding the overdose of 20-year-old Jame Deutsch, who passed away from an overdose in October.

Investigators say Perry sold fentanyl to Deutsch, who was pregnant at the time.

Capt. Jeff Orr, of the Trumbull Ashtabula Group, said investigators wanted to hold someone accountable for Deutsch’s death.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe said he hopes that the charges will send a clear message to drug dealers.

“It’s very important to send a message to drug dealers that if we can track this drug back to you and we can indict you and charge you, that’s exactly what we’re gonna do,” he said.

Deutsch was one of 98 confirmed overdose fatalities in Trumbull County last year. According to investigators, this is the only case of 2016 in which someone has been charged for her death.

“We refer to the problem of heroin as an epidemic. At the Sheriff’s Office, we’re looking at it as a war,” Sheriff Monroe said.

Perry pleaded not guilty plea to the charges in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday morning.

He remains in the Trumbull County Jail on $1 million bond and is due back in court on February 7.

