Alta Mae Roberts Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Alta Mae Roberts, 96, of West Spruce Street, passed away peacefully at 7:50 p.m., Monday, January 31, 2017 at her home with her family by her side.

Mrs. Roberts was born October 2, 1920 in Jerusalem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond and Elma (Gatchel) Mahoney.

She was a graduate of East Liverpool High School.

Alta worked as a secretary at the Carl Company for 24 years, retiring in 1982.

Mrs. Roberts was a faithful and active member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, where she had taught Sunday school for many years. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Iva Chapter and the Wilfred J. Clunk VFW ladies auxiliary.

Her husband, Richard “Fat” Roberts, whom she married January 1, 1940, preceded her in death March 24, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Richard and John Mahoney; her sister, Inez Roberts and by her foster daughter, Twylla Debray

Alta is survived by her sons, Dennis R. “Dick” Roberts and his wife, Tammy and Kenneth and his wife, Susan Roberts, all of Lisbon; foster daughter, Harolen Wargo of Columbus; 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2017 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Tina Gallaher officiating.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 3 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Lisbon First United Methodist Church.

Friends may also view Alta’s memorial tribute page and send condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

