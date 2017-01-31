Boardman Police investigating arson report

A woman called the fire department around 4 p.m. Monday to report smoke in her Paxton Road home

By Published: Updated:
Fire Truck

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Police Department is investigating a suspected arson of a Paxton Road home.

A woman called the fire department around 4 p.m. Monday to report smoke in her basement.

Police said someone set fire to a rag, which was placed against the glass window of the basement.

The woman said she and her sons were upstairs on the second floor of the townhouse when they first smelled smoke.

Police said footprints were found in the snow near the area where the rag was found.

A police report says kids in the neighborhood told police that a boy was known to carry a light with him.

Charges have not been filed yet.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s