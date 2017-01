SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A car slid off the road and into a pond in Southington on Tuesday morning.

The driver of the Chevy Trailblazer was driving too fast for the road conditions on US-422 at the time of the crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver was able to get out of the car safely.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. between OH-305 and OH-534. The driver was traveling westbound.