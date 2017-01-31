Columbiana Girls up to #4 in AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2016-2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points at right:

DIVISION I

1, Newark (21) 18-0 218

2, W. Chester Lakota W. (1) 16-2 161

(tie)Tol. Start 15-1 161

4, Mason 15-2 129

5, Solon 14-2 115

(tie)Lyndhurst Brush 18-1 115

7, Can. GlenOak 14-1 102

8, New Carlisle Tecumseh 17-2 50

9, Reynoldsburg 15-3 44

10, N. Can. Hoover 17-2 15

(tie)Dublin Coffman 17-2 15

(tie)Eastlake N. 14-3 15

Others receiving 12 or more points: 13, Berea-Midpark 12. 13, Cin. McAuley 12.

DIVISION II

1, Ottawa-Glandorf (19) 17-0 208

2, Kettering Alter (2) 15-2 170

3, Day. Carroll (1) 16-2 169

4, Upper Sandusky 17-0 115

5, Perry 14-1 106

6, Trotwood-Madison 13-4 78

7, Tipp City Tippecanoe 15-3 72

8, West Branch 17-2 60

9, Shaker Hts. Laurel 15-2 50

10, Clyde 15-2 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Elyria Cath. 30. 12, Cin. Mariemont 22. 13, Howland 18. 14, Parma Padua 12.

DIVISION III

1, Cin. Summit Country Day (16) 18-0 190

2, Archbold (1) 17-0 164

3, Cols. Africentric 16-2 130

4, Columbiana (2) 20-0 118

5, Findlay Liberty-Benton 14-1 106

6, Ft. Recovery 13-1 104

7, Columbus Grove 15-1 78

8, Versailles 15-3 62

9, Gates Mills Gilmour (2) 14-4 49

10, Waynesville (1) 16-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Bellaire 24. 12, Richwood N. Union 23. 13, Albany Alexander 16. 14, Collins Western Reserve 14. 15, Lisbon 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Berlin Hiland (15) 16-1 203

2, New Madison Tri-Village (5) 17-0 182

3, Minster 15-1 140

(tie) Fairfield Christian 17-0 140

5, Waterford (1) 14-2 122

6, Arlington 15-2 85

7, Ottoville 14-3 81

8, Haviland Wayne Trace 15-1 80

9, Jackson-Milton (1) 15-2 53

10, Norwalk St. Paul 15-2 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Jackson Center 18. 12, Reedsville Eastern 17. 13, Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. 16. 14, Russia 14.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

COURTESY: ASSOCIATED PRESS